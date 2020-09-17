Choctawhatchee River to crest at historic level

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — After intense rainfall from Hurricane Sally impacted Walton and Washington counties, the National Weather Service predicts the Choctawhatchee River will reach a historic crest in the coming days.

The river already is on the rise, reaching 12.91 feet as of Thursday morning, September 17.

The National Weather Service reports the river will crest Sunday evening into Monday morning at approximately 22 feet, putting the level at one of the five highest points ever reached.

Residents living in the flood plain and low lying areas could see impacts as early as the minor and moderate stages of flooding, which will take place Thursday and Friday.

The Choctawhatchee River reached its highest recorded crest in 1929 at 29.19 feet and rose earlier this year to 14.27 feet.

