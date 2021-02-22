Chipley High School recognizing Black History Month

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Students, faculty and staff with Chipley High School will hold their annual Black History Month program on February 22, starting at 9 a.m.

The program will be live-streamed through the Washington County School District’s Facebook page, and feature poems, singing and a guest speaker.

Principal Alicia Clemmons said schools across the district will tune in at 9 a.m. to watch the program, and anyone across the Panhandle can watch simultaneously to join them in celebrating Black History Month.

The Florida Panhandle Technical College and Washington County School District are working together to broadcast the program from the school board building, and Superintendent Joseph Taylor said a link to watch will be available after the program as well.

