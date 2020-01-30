LIVE NOW /
Center for the Arts to reopen with Family Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Center for the Arts will reopen to the public February 1 at 10 a.m. after being temporarily closed for repairs. The center will hold a “Family Day” event at that time and it is free to attend.

All community members are invited, and can partake in live music, four new exhibits, interactive crafts and art stations, as well as enjoy local food.

Family Day will allow attendees to create their own self-portraits and paper cranes, which will be showcased in different exhibits at the center.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about Family Day and what’s to come for the center.

Visit the Center for the Arts online or on Facebook for more information.

