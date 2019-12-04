Center for the Arts to host two holiday events

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Center for the Arts will host the #ArtCityPC exhibit and Holiday Bazaar, starting Friday, December 6 from 5-8 p.m.

The Holiday Bazaar will showcase more than 30 artists, who will set up tables and sell their artwork for the Christmas season.

The #ArtCityPC exhibit will open for the second time and feature 2-D art along the walls of the center, all available for purchase until the beginning of January. It’s open for viewing starting at the same time as the Bazaar.

Those interested can visit the Holiday Bazaar, Saturday, December 7 at 5 p.m. as well.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.

Find The Center for the Arts on Facebook for more information on both events.