Center for the Arts to hold Halloween events

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Center for the Arts will hold multiple Halloween events, starting with the “Writer’s Gallery: Haunted Edition” October 17 at 6 p.m.

Those who attend will have the chance to listen to or read their original Halloween-themed literature and other works. Anyone who arrives to the gallery in a Halloween costume will receive free admission.

The Center for the Arts will hold a Haunted Walking Tour of historic Panama City October 18 and 19, starting at 6 p.m.

Admission will cost $10 per person, and children five years or younger will get in free. However, the tour is aimed toward adults.

The walking tour features approximately one hour of historical, spooky lessons about Panama City and details some of the reported hauntings of the area.

It is encouraged for those who want to attend the tour to buy tickets ahead of time, as limited spots are available.

Visit the Panama City Center for the Arts website to find tickets online.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the center’s upcoming events.

In the case of severe weather, updates will be made available about the walking tour times and changes on the Center for the Arts’ Facebook page.