Center for the Arts holding design challenge & exhibitions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a temporary closure due to COVID-19, the Panama City Center for the Arts has reopened to the public with several exhibitions and a design challenge.

The Royal Flipping Skateboard Deck Design Challenge is a competition for Bay County residents to design their own skateboard deck, and the decks are due on July 10 and 11.

Six winners will be named from the challenge, with a first, second and third place for an adult and a children’s category. The planned outdoor awards ceremony for the winners will be held on Facebook Live July 17 at 6 p.m.

Dixie Clough, with the Bay Arts Alliance, told News 13 This Morning, designs can include elements other than painting.

After the winners are named, the submitted skateboards will go on display until August 29 in the Center’s Main Gallery.

Three other exhibitions also are on display, including a Black Lives Matter Exhibition, the art of Sarah Burris, and scanographs from Ashlen McWhorter.

In order to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the Center for the Arts is asking people to wear masks when viewing the exhibitions and building capacity will be limited to 50 visitors.

Watch the News 13 This Morning segment to learn more, or visit the Bay Arts Alliance and Center for the Arts online and on Facebook.