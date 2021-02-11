Center for the Arts displays three new exhibitions for February

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two local artists, plus a group of 4th grade students, have their work on display at the Panama City Center for the Arts for the month of February.

The artists include Roy Zenner and John Menchion, whose work hangs in the Miller Gallery and Cafe Gallery and is free to view.

For the 29th year, the Paul Brent 4th Grade Endangered Species Contest is taking place and the arts center is showcasing those pieces, as well as holding an awards ceremony to honor the top work by students and classes.

Dixie Clough, with Bay Arts Alliance, said 4th graders depicted many versions and forms of the Gulf Sturgeon for this year’s contest, using mediums like paint, metal, cardboard and beads to create the works of art.

The Center for the Arts is open Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is no cost of admission to view the three exhibitions currently on display.

Watch the included segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.

Visit the Center for the Arts’ website for further information, as well as ideas for Valentine’s Day and ongoing art classes.

