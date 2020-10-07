Center for the Arts carves out three October exhibitions

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Ceramics, watercolors and ravens line the walls at the Center for the Arts in Downtown Panama City as part of three, new October exhibitons.

The Haunted Higby Gallery, showcasing the ravens, as well as spiders and cobwebs, will serve as the most immersive and Halloween-themed experience for Bay Arts this fall, said Dixie Clough, with Bay Arts Alliance Communications & Development.

Other exhibitions include work in the Miller Gallery from Tammy Marinuzzi and Pavel Amromin and in the Main Gallery from Don Taylor’s students.

The Center for the Arts will hold normal operating hours, which begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday and admission is free.

