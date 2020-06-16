Census response to help determine Panhandle funding & representation

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Every 10 years, the United States’ Census Bureau asks citizens to fill out a census report in order to gather vital information from each community.

The data influences federal funding and congressional representation based on responses.

News 13 This Morning learned from multiple Walton County leaders about the importance of filling out the 2020 Census and how it will impact Panhandle communities for the next 10 years.

The census can be completed online, over the phone or by mail. Click here to complete the census online.

For information on how the census influences local economics, jobs and development, watch the segment below with Walton County Economics Development Alliance Executive Director Bill Imfeld.

The 2020 Census also allocates funding for emergency management, schools, health clinics and roads and highways. Based on what the community reports, federal dollars will flow to areas in need of assistance and support.

To find out how the census helps emergency management and personnel work within the community, watch the segment below with Walton County Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg.

More information on the 2020 Census can be found using the Census Bureau’s website.