Census response to help determine Panhandle funding & representation

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — Every 10 years, the United States’ Census Bureau asks citizens to fill out a census report in order to gather vital information from each community.

The data influences federal funding and congressional representation based on responses.

News 13 This Morning learned from multiple Walton County leaders about the importance of filling out the 2020 Census and how it will impact Panhandle communities for the next 10 years.

The census can be completed online, over the phone or by mail. Click here to complete the census online.

For information on how the census influences local economics, jobs and development, watch the segment below with Walton County Economics Development Alliance Executive Director Bill Imfeld.

The 2020 Census also allocates funding for emergency management, schools, health clinics and roads and highways. Based on what the community reports, federal dollars will flow to areas in need of assistance and support.

To find out how the census helps emergency management and personnel work within the community, watch the segment below with Walton County Emergency Management Director Jeff Goldberg.

More information on the 2020 Census can be found using the Census Bureau’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Nunez's Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Nunez's Class"

Ms. Marcoux' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marcoux' Third Grade Class"

Daily Pledge: Ms. Hudson's Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Daily Pledge: Ms. Hudson's Class"

Ms. Gibson's and Ms. Hoskins' Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gibson's and Ms. Hoskins' Fourth Grade Class"

Ms. Gerke's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Gerke's First Grade Class"

Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kindergarten Class"

Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fifth Grade Class"

Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fourth Grade Class"

3rd Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Grade Class"

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"

Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Logan's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Thedford's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thedford's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Jeffrey's 2nd Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Jeffrey's 2nd Grade Class"

Ms. Babb's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Babb's First Grade Class"

Mrs. Sexton's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sexton's Kindergarten Class"

Mrs. Jennings Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Jennings Kindergarten Class"

Mrs.Carpenter and Mrs. McMindes' K-5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs.Carpenter and Mrs. McMindes' K-5"

Mrs. Mertes Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Mertes Fourth Grade Class"

Mrs. Hood's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Hood's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Reiser's Kindergarten Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Nunez's Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Nunez's Class"

How to safely interact with police

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to safely interact with police"

Ford releasing new bronco on OJ Simpson's bday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford releasing new bronco on OJ Simpson's bday"

Ms. Marcoux' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Marcoux' Third Grade Class"

2020 Census Importance for Economic Development

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Census Importance for Economic Development"

2020 Census response importance for Emergency Management

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Census response importance for Emergency Management"
More Local News