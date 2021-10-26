Celebrity birthdays for October 26th

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Girls Inc. expanding to in-school programming at local middle schools
Video
Top Stories
Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/26/21
Video
Man in serious condition after motorcycle accident in Panama City Beach
Bay County commission districts being redrawn
Video
Mosley High School senior killed in motorcycle accident
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: Mid-October Patterns
Video
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: End of October formations; cold front on the way
Video
Top Stories
TROPIC TOPICS: Rain, Rain, Go Away
Video
Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley speaks at Panama City Rotary Club meeting
Video
TROPIC TOPICS: Tropical Storm Victor intensifies while Hurricane Sam weakens
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bueckers, Boston, Clark headline AP preseason All-Americans
Top Stories
Mosley boys, Arnold girls golf teams crowned district champions
Video
Top Stories
Mosley football mourns the loss of teammate Monday
Video
Fall Classic fixture Morton faces World Series newbie Valdez
World Series notebook: McCullers out; top 2 picks of 2015 in
Vilified in sports world, Astros begin another World Series
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
When can you get a COVID booster shot? These are the rules for each vaccine
Top Stories
Judge Rejects Challenge to ‘Vaccine Passport’ Ban
Panhandle hospitals see decrease in COVID patients
NIH's Collins weighs in on vaccinating kids
Video
At-home COVID tests recalled over false-positives
Video
Features
Halloween in the Panhandle
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Panhandle Pumpkin Carving Contest
Holly Fair General Admission Ticket Giveaway
Gulf World Sweepstakes
Bloody Mary and Music Festival Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Celebrity birthdays for October 26th
News 13 This Morning
Posted:
Oct 26, 2021 / 11:25 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 26, 2021 / 11:25 AM CDT
Here are your celebrity birthdays for October 26th!
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Kelly's 3rd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Foran's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Cox's 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Sexton's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. McMindes 3rd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Jones 5th Grade Class
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Don't Miss
Girls Inc. expanding to in-school programming at local middle schools
Video
Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/26/21
Video
Man in serious condition after motorcycle accident in Panama City Beach
Bay County commission districts being redrawn
Video
Mosley High School senior killed in motorcycle accident
Video
Nine motorcycles stolen during Thunder Beach rally
Video
Man accused of starting Mussett Bayou fire pleads no contest
Video