Celebrate the holidays at Downtown Christmas Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jaycees will host the 2019 Downtown Panama City Christmas Parade, Saturday, December 14 starting at 6:45 p.m. CT.

The parade will travel along Harrison Avenue from the Panama City Marina to Bay High School.

This year’s theme is “A Collegiate Christmas,” and the Jaycees invite the community to wear school colors and attend for free.

Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center will serve as the grand marshal, and more than one hundred floats will follow behind for a Christmas celebration.

The Jaycees also encourage the community to bring loose change and donations for Stuff The Bus.

WMBB News 13 will air the parade at 7 p.m. CT, and look out for News 13 members marching in the parade as well.

Watch this segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more.