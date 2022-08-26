FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB)– Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport is celebrating National Dog Day in a big way.

They’ll be hosting a Dog Day Pawty at Baytown Marina in Sandestin from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You’re encouraged to bring your four-legged friends as there will be a special dog menu. Entry is free and all profits benefit Alaqua Animal Refuge. You also get a free beer with a donation.

“These funds will help us buy food and supplies and pay for vet bills that we need to take care of our animals,” said Ashley Englehart, a Behavior and Enrichment Manager at Alaqua Animal Refuge.

The shelter is currently at capacity, and News 13 This Morning showed off some of their adoptable pets who are in need of fur-ever homes.

Legend and Swazee are senior pure-bred labradors who have never lived in a home.

“Don’t let the senior part scare you, they are 7-years-old and full of life, they need to go in a home together,” said Englehart.

To learn more about Legend and Swazee watch the video above. There adoption fee is $150 for the two of them which includes spay/neuter, microchip and up-to-date vaccinations.

For dogs, adoption rates are $200 for puppies and $150. In the fees, it includes includes the spay/neuter procedure, microchip and up-to-date vaccinations.

To learn more about the available pets at Alaqua Animal Refuge, click here.