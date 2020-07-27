Click Here for COVID19 Testing

CareerSource Gulf Coast continues job search, assistance services

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Economic fallout and impacts continue due to COVID-19, however some local programs, like those through CareerSource Gulf Coast, offer assistance virtually and in-person at this time.

Director of Communications, Brittany Rock, told News 13 This Morning, appointments are available for those who need help filing or claiming weeks for reemployment assistance, as well as job searching.

Anyone who schedules an in-person appointment is required to wear a mask and have their temperature checked after arriving at the CareerSource location. Walk-ins are not accepted at this time.

Rock also said current services for job seekers include: resume assistance, interview preparation, job referrals, career counseling and job search assistance.

News 13 This Morning visited CareerSource Gulf Coast’s Job Center for more information ongoing services. Watch the segment above for the details.

Visit CareerSource Gulf Coast online or on Facebook for more.

