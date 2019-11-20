Candlelight vigil to honor those who lost their lives to suicide

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — The Suicide Prevention Awareness Response and Education Coalition will hold its 9th annual suicide survivors candlelight vigil on Saturday.

Pamela Monaco, a licensed clinical social worker, says the event is meant to be uplifting and a time to remember those who lost their lives to suicide.

The film Pathways to Healing: Hope after Suicide Loss will be shown at the event, followed by a candlelight ceremony.

The event begins at 5 p.m. at the Life Management Center Peace Pond, located at 525 E 15th Street. The film will begin at 5:30 p.m. The event is outside, and attendees are asked to bring chairs and/or blankets.

