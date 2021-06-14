Camp Longleaf gearing up for summer camp sessions in July

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer camps are kicking off in the Panhandle, including an all-girls camp in Walton County.

Camp Longleaf in Freeport is hosting three week-long camp sessions in July for girls ages nine to 14.

Session one starts during the first week of July, and they are still encouraging more campers to sign up.

Assistant camp director Krysta Ponek said Camp Longleaf is a mix of a traditional sleepaway camp with environmental education.

She also said they are excited for the camps to start, as the leaders and camp counselors have fun, nature-involved activities planned.

“We’ll have dip netting, hiking, outdoor education, environmental factors, and then we’ll have bird bingo, camp jeopardy, super-fun camp songs, and a lot of camp games, of course, and animal encounters with our ambassador animals at the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center,” Ponek said.

