Camp Longleaf gearing up for summer camp sessions in July

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer camps are kicking off in the Panhandle, including an all-girls camp in Walton County.

Camp Longleaf in Freeport is hosting three week-long camp sessions in July for girls ages nine to 14.

Session one starts during the first week of July, and they are still encouraging more campers to sign up.

Assistant camp director Krysta Ponek said Camp Longleaf is a mix of a traditional sleepaway camp with environmental education.

She also said they are excited for the camps to start, as the leaders and camp counselors have fun, nature-involved activities planned.

“We’ll have dip netting, hiking, outdoor education, environmental factors, and then we’ll have bird bingo, camp jeopardy, super-fun camp songs, and a lot of camp games, of course, and animal encounters with our ambassador animals at the E.O. Wilson Biophilia Center,” Ponek said.

Learn more about the camp, the three week-long sessions and how to sign up.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Camp Longleaf gearing up for summer camp sessions in July

Panama City Morning Weather Forecast - June 14, 2021

DeFuniak Springs welcomes new City Manager

One recovering from serious injuries after Thomas Drive crash

Local brewery celebrates one year anniversary

BDS Summer school program to begin June 14

More Local News

Don't Miss