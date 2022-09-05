PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– With Labor Day marking the unofficial end of summer, many are kissing summer goodbye and welcoming the new fall season. Camp Helen State Park has many upcoming fall events that will be fun for the whole family.

News 13 this Morning caught up with Executive Director of Friends of Camp Helen, Courtney Harper, to discuss what events people should look forward to.

Sept. 9th & 10th: Harvest Moon Paddle

This is an exciting guided kayak tour happening from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. The experience will be a mostly quiet excursion led by a park ranger and will give visitors a unique opportunity to view one of the most rare types of lakes in the world, while under a rising moon. Lake Powell is the largest coastal dune lake in the Northern Hemisphere. The program is recommended for those 12 and older with kayak experience. To reserve your spot call 850-233-5059. The price for this program is $30 cash and exact change only. The fee includes the rental and park entrance fee.

Sept. 17th: Lake Powell Coastal Clean Up

Participants are asked to meet at 8 a.m. and choose their preferred location of either the Lake Powell Park [boat ramp behind Publix] or at Camp Helen State Park. The cleanup will last until noon. FREE t-shirts will be given to the first 50 volunteers to register! Participants will be provided with garbage picking materials. There will also be exciting prize opportunities!

Oct. 1st- Oct. 31st: Pumpkin Patch

The Friends of Camp Helen annual Pumpkin Patch returns Oct. 1st. They will sell pumpkins at the park 7 days a week from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. during entire month. You are encouraged to bring your kids, bring the camera and enjoy the Pumpkin Patch. There will be over 4,000 pumpkins for sale from tangerine to watermelon size.

Oct. 8: Live music at the Pumpkin Patch.

Oct. 15th: Panama City Beach Mosquito will offer storytelling at the Pumpkin Patch.

Oct. 22nd: Hocus Pocus will play in the Pumpkin Patch at 6 p.m.

Oct. 29th: Witch’s Paddle

This is the first ever Witch’s Paddle which will feature a paddleboard/kayak excursion through the inlet to the beach for a sunset picnic! Registration begins at 5:00 p.m. and the paddle begins at 5:30 p.m. It is free to all participants. You can register here. You are encouraged to wear your best witch costume! There will also be face painting, games and live music.

The Friends of Camp Helen State Park is a Citizens Support Organization dedicated to preserving, maintaining, and improving this park through volunteer projects, community events and fundraising. You can find out more about them here.

“The whole purpose of many of our fundraising endeavors is to help out with future park improvement projects most recently, we have provided a wheelchair accessible mat to the beach and roofs on our historic properties,” said Harper.