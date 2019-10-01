Camp Helen State Park to host fall festival and pumpkin sale

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Camp Helen State Park to learn about the October pumpkin sale and upcoming fall festival.

Visitors to the park during the month of October will have the opportunity to see and purchase pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors. The sale will be held every day until October 31, from 9 a.m – 4 p.m.

Camp Helen State Park will also host a fall festival October 5, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., with various fall activities, food and music open to people of all ages.

Those who want to attend the festival are encouraged to park at the Winn-Dixie nearest to the park, and ride a shuttle over to the festival. Parking and the shuttle service are free.

The entry fee to the park costs $2, and children six years old and younger can enter free of charge.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to view the pumpkin patch and learn what the sales from this October’s events will benefit.