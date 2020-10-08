Camp Helen State Park opens annual pumpkin patch

PANAM CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Pumpkins of all shapes, sizes and colors now reside at Camp Helen State Park for the annual Pumpkin Patch, which will open to the public every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pumpkins range in price, from as low as $0.75 to more than $40, said Friends of Camp Helen State Park Executive Director Courtney Harper, and the proceeds benefit the state park and Friends organization.

Pumpkins will be available throughout October, or until they sell out.

Harper also said COVID-19 precautions are in place, like signage marking social distancing standards, as well as masks and hand sanitizer for those visiting the patch.

Another part of the safety plan includes only accepting the exact change or card payments for pumpkins year.

