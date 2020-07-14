Camp Cupcake cooking up culinary education for kids

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new wave of chefs is taking over Gulf Coast State College this week as part of Camp Cupcake: A summer camp for children to learn culinary and kitchen basics.

Kids ages 6-9 will learn from Gulf Coast State College Culinary instructors for the duration of the camp, covering kitchen safety and product identification, as well as the science and techniques of baking.

Camp Cupcake participants make multiple recipes throughout the four days and “eat their homework,” as Instructor and Chef Stephen Withall told News 13 This Morning.

Watch the segment above for more information on the ongoing camp and to see News 13 This Morning make one of the camp’s recipes.