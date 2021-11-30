Callaway Masonic Lodge to host golf tournament benefiting Covenant Care

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 will be hosting a charity golf tournament on Saturday, Dec. 11 in an effort to raise money for Covenant Care/Hospice.

The tournament will take place at the Sunny Hills Golf Club in Chipley. The entry fee is $55 per person or $220 per team. Lunch is included for those who participate.

Hole sponsorships are also available for $100, and a sign will be displayed on the tee box.

The tournament is a four-person scramble format. It begins at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start.

There will be prizes available for first, second and third place, as well as for closest pin and longest drive.

For more information on the tournament, you can contact Dan Surman at (850)-541-6799 or Kristie Leitner at (850)-773–3619.