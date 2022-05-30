CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB)– Members of the Callaway Masonic Lodge remembered fallen soldiers by placing American flags in the Callaway cemetery on Memorial Day.

The cemetery is privately owned, but managed by the city of Callaway, members of the masonic lodge shared with us. Although there is no exact number, dozens of veterans have been laid to rest there.

Dozens of flags were placed throughout the cemetery and by those grave sites.

Many masonic lodge members are retired veterans themselves, and do this as an act of thanks to those who gave their lives for this country, and as a reminder to the community that freedom is not free.