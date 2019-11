PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Tom Smith from the Callaway Masonic Lodge 369 visited News 13 This Morning to discuss their upcoming golf tournament at Sunny Hills Golf Club on November 23.

The entry fee will be 50 dollars a player or 200 dollars a team.

The tournament will be limited to the first 30 teams.

Registration will begin at 7:30 that morning.

