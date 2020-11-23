Boys & Girls Club tree lot opens for holidays

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Hundreds of Christmas trees of all heights, shapes and sizes now sit at the annual Bill “H” Haisten Christmas Tree Lot on 23rd Street, ready to go home with families whose tree purchase will benefit a local cause.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bay County holds the lot each year as a fundraiser, and Club CEO Hank Hill said anyone in search of the perfect tree can visit from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until all of the trees are gone.

Trees range from a few feet in height to upward of more than 10 feet tall and are priced according to their size.

Hill also said community members can volunteer at the lot throughout the holidays as another way to give back.

The lot will close for Thanksgiving Day, but reopen on Black Friday for tree shopping.

Find out more information on the tree lot and fundraiser by watching the included segment from News 13 This Morning.

Also learn more about the Boys & Girls Club of Bay County by visiting the club’s website.