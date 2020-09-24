Book drive aims to “Bind with Love” for Hurricane Laura victims

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — From one community in recovery to another, the Mexico Beach Welcome Center will serve as a drop-off location for the “Binding with Love Book Drive,” which will provide new or gently-used books to victims of Hurricane Laura.

Alexis Cooksey, Gulf County resident and Book Drive Organizer, said those interested in donating also can order books online or ship their gently-used books to the welcome center at 102 Canal Parkway.

As a community also working to rebuild, Community Development Council President Kimberly Shoaf said they understand what Louisiana-area residents are going through each day, and the community response for the book drive has been positive so far.

The donations will be accepted through the end of October and anyone who is unable to drive to the Welcome Center or ship items can contact the center at (850) 648-8196 to coordinate a pick-up method.

Watch the included News 13 This Morning segments for more information, or visit Mexico Beach’s online calendar of events.