LIVE NOW /
Watch News 13 Midday

Bonifay Rodeo celebrates 75 years, starts October 3

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Memorial Field in Bonifay to preview the weekend’s upcoming rodeo festivities.

The Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo begins at 5:30 p.m. October 3 when gates open for Kids Night, with activities at the field for children and families to attend. Children under 10 years old will have free admission to the rodeo during Kids Night.

Friday night’s festivities will feature Military Appreciation Night, and Saturday will be themed “Tough Enough To Wear Pink” for breast cancer awareness.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate at $13 for children ages 4 to 10 and $18 for anyone over the age of 11 years old.

The Bonifay Kiwanis Club is holding the event for its 75th year and will use proceeds from the rodeo to benefit the club’s missions.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to hear about the variety of events the rodeo has planned for the weekend.

Visit http://www.bonifayrodeo.com/ to find more information on the rodeo or purchase advance tickets at a lower admission rate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

bonifay rodeo preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "bonifay rodeo preview"

NBH Golf Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "NBH Golf Tournament"

Special Bowling League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Bowling League"

Ipsy Bags donated to Merritt Brown Middle School female students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ipsy Bags donated to Merritt Brown Middle School female students"

Petoberfest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Petoberfest"

Flu Vaccines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flu Vaccines"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.