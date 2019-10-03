Bonifay Rodeo celebrates 75 years, starts October 3

BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Memorial Field in Bonifay to preview the weekend’s upcoming rodeo festivities.

The Northwest Florida Championship Rodeo begins at 5:30 p.m. October 3 when gates open for Kids Night, with activities at the field for children and families to attend. Children under 10 years old will have free admission to the rodeo during Kids Night.

Friday night’s festivities will feature Military Appreciation Night, and Saturday will be themed “Tough Enough To Wear Pink” for breast cancer awareness.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate at $13 for children ages 4 to 10 and $18 for anyone over the age of 11 years old.

The Bonifay Kiwanis Club is holding the event for its 75th year and will use proceeds from the rodeo to benefit the club’s missions.

Visit http://www.bonifayrodeo.com/ to find more information on the rodeo or purchase advance tickets at a lower admission rate.