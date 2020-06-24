Board & Brush Panama City holding kids’ camps for summer

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many children are out of school for the summer and embracing the “new normal” many areas in the country continue working through during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local creative studio, Board & Brush Panama City, will hold multiple summer camps in July for children ages 7-14, which studio owners say will give kids a creative outlet and opportunity to make their own projects to bring home.

Board & Brush Creative Studio Panama City Co-Owner Courtney Dickerson told News 13 This Morning, they will host camps centered around four styles: Reading Fun, Let’s Party, Under the Stars and Beach Theme.

The camps run for 2 to 3 hours at a time, starting July 6, and registration will close 48 hours prior to the start of the camp.

Find out more about the projects kids will create and how to get involved with summer camps by watching the segment above.

Board & Brush Panama City is located at 452 Harrison Avenue and was founded in 2019. Register for camps online at Board & Brush’s website.