Board & Brush Creative Studio to hold grand opening

PANAMA CITY, Fla (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Board & Brush Creative Studio to preview the location’s grand opening on October 5.

Board & Brush will open that day to the public at 2 p.m., and have prizes and other items for those who attend the event.

Courtney Dickerson and Heather Risinger, co-owners of the studio, told News 13 they first came up with the idea of making a creative space after creating art from debris and fencing destroyed during Hurricane Michael.

They now plan to hold workshops for people of all ages to attend and build pieces of art with woodworking techniques at Board & Brush Panama City.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about the studio’s grand opening, as well as the crafts and art opportunities at the location.

Visit Board & Brush Panama City on Facebook to find the studio’s website and more information.

