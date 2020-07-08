Blue Bell celebrates National Ice Cream Month with new flavor

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — President Ronald Reagan declared July as National Ice Cream Month in 1984 and since then, ice cream companies across the United States have recognized the month as a chance to enjoy a sweet treat during summertime.

Blue Bell’s transfer site in Lynn Haven welcomed News 13 This Morning to learn about the release of the Milk & Cookies flavored ice cream and a dessert how-to using the returning flavor.

Milk & Cookies is a vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate chip cookies, released specifically for National Ice Cream Month, but available for a limited time.

Like with many other foods, the exact origin of ice cream is unknown, but it likely dates back to ancient Roman times. According to NationalDayCalendar.com, vanilla remains as the most popular flavor of ice cream and California produces the most ice cream in the United States.

