Blountstown Rotary Club to hold 34th Annual Goat Day

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Sam Atkins Park ahead of the October 19 Goat Day celebration to learn more about the day’s festivities.

The Blountstown Rotary Club will hold its 34th Annual Goat Day in the park, with gates opening at 8 a.m. The cost for entry will be $5 per person, and children under three years old will get in free.

Goat Day will feature vendors for food and entertainment, as well as activities for families to enjoy.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about Goat Day, and hear from Blountstown Rotary Club members who said this event is meaningful to community.

Visit http://www.blountstownrotary.com/ for more information.