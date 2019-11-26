Blountstown Fire Department serves up Thanksgiving safety tips

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited the Blountstown Fire Department to learn from Chief Ben Hall about fire prevention and safety tips on Thanksgiving.

Fryers filled with too much oil, or placed in unsafe locations can create dangerous situations for all involved.

Watch this segment to see the Blountstown Fire Department walk through what to do and what not to do on Thanksgiving when frying a turkey.

If you have any questions about cooking safely on Thanksgiving, call your local fire department.