Birthdays for September 3rd

DENVER (KDVR) -- Three officers and two paramedics have been indicted on 32 counts by a grand jury in the death of Elijah McClain. The charges come two years after the 23-year-old was placed in a carotid hold by Aurora officers - which deprives oxygen from a person's brain - and injected with the powerful sedative ketamine by paramedics. McClain died six days after the incident.

A 157-page independent investigation outlined several missteps in the police department’s handling of the internal investigation into what happened. The report even suggested investigators designed questions to help exonerate the officers involved.