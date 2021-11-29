Birthdays for November 29th

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
‘Gifts from the Heart’: Biden White House Christmas decorations unveiled
Gallery
Top Stories
Leftover turkey? How long is it safe to eat?
Legendary golfer, Lee Elder, dead at 87
Jack Dorsey announces resignation from Twitter
Panama City Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery
Gallery
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
Gulf Power customers face storm costs
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
Duke jumps to No. 1 in reshuffled AP Top 25; Purdue to No. 2
Top Stories
Legendary golfer, Lee Elder, dead at 87
Top Stories
Lee Elder, 1st Black golfer to play Masters, dies at age 87
Cowboys’ McCarthy in COVID protocols, won’t coach vs. Saints
Rangnick, German soccer’s ‘Professor,’ hired by Man United
Amid cancer fight, NBA ref Tony Brown returning to work
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Business Resources
Features
Home for the Holidays
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest 2021
Brett Young Christmas Album
Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar
Gulf World Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Birthdays for November 29th
News 13 This Morning
Posted:
Nov 29, 2021 / 11:05 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 29, 2021 / 11:05 AM CST
Here are your birthdays for November 29th!
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Asselin's 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Cajote's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Walsingham's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Clemon's 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Ashmore's 5th Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Shepard's 4th Grade Class
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Don't Miss
‘Gifts from the Heart’: Biden White House Christmas decorations unveiled
Gallery
Leftover turkey? How long is it safe to eat?
Legendary golfer, Lee Elder, dead at 87
Jack Dorsey announces resignation from Twitter
Panama City Police searching for suspect involved in armed robbery
Gallery
Santa to come to the Panhandle early with ‘Christmas at Harder’s Park’
Video
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/29/21
Video