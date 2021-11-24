Birthdays for November 24th

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Ahmaud Arbery trial: All 3 defendants found guilty of murder
Live
Top Stories
Panama City announces Mark Smith as new Police Chief
Kyle Rittenhouse-Ashleigh Banfield: The full interview and transcript
Video
These are the worst Thanksgiving sides, survey finds
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/24/21
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
Gulf Power customers face storm costs
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
Vikings reps, police at Griffen home for mental health check
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: Who will fill all these coaching jobs?
Top Stories
For the ACC, parity comes at a price: no CFP appearance
Doncic returns, Mavericks beat Clippers in OT to snap skid
Benzema gets 1-year suspended sentence in sex-tape case
NFL teams on Thanksgiving schedule all coming off loss
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
Pharmacists say getting a flu shot is even more important with COVID still lingering
Video
Features
Thanksgiving in the Panhandle
Home for the Holidays
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Brett Young Christmas Album
Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar
Home for the Holidays Contest 2021
Gulf World Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Birthdays for November 24th
News 13 This Morning
Posted:
Nov 24, 2021 / 10:29 AM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 24, 2021 / 10:29 AM CST
(Getty Images)
Here are your birthdays for November 24th!
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Cajote's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Walsingham's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Clemon's 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Ashmore's 5th Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Shepard's 4th Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Morel's 4th Grade Class
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Don't Miss
Ahmaud Arbery trial: All 3 defendants found guilty of murder
Live
Panama City announces Mark Smith as new Police Chief
Ashleigh Banfield-Kyle Rittenhouse: The full interview and transcript
Video
These are the worst Thanksgiving sides, survey finds
Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/24/21
Video
Freeport home saved in fire two days before Thanksgiving
A suspect who was in disguise during Callaway shooting now in custody
Video