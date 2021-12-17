Birthdays for December 17th

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Christmas in the Panhandle
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
TSA expects these 4 days to be busiest of the season
Pressure builds on Biden ahead of student loan cliff
Florida officer responds to SUV crash, finds pair of alligators hanging from rear view window
Wreaths Across America continues to honor veterans during holiday season
Video
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
Dog survives tornado, is reunited with owner
Video
Top Stories
Why the southern US is prone to December tornadoes
TROPIC TOPICS: End of Season Wrap-Up SEASON FINALE
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Scholar Athlete
Pro Football Challenge
The Big Game
Top Stories
Heinicke to COVID list, Washington QB plan at Eagles unclear
Top Stories
NCAA to pay officials same in both basketball tournaments
Top Stories
Kentucky-UNC matchup set in COVID-19 schedule shuffle
Winnipeg coach Maurice resigns, Lowry gets interim job
NHL postpones Boston-Montreal game due to COVID-19 cases
Balanced Suns cruise past Wizards, tie Warriors for NBA lead
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Business Resources
Top Stories
Pfizer says its booster protects against omicron
Top Stories
Omicron in Florida: Tampa hospital reports first patient with new COVID-19 variant
Video
Top Stories
State-supported antibody treatment site to close in Bay County
First US case of omicron variant detected in California, source says
Local doctor says the new COVID-19 Omicron variant could be most aggressive yet
Video
Features
Christmas in the Panhandle
Home for the Holidays
Christmas AcROSS the Panhandle
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Veterans Voices
Contests
Rob Thomas Album
Remarkable Women 2021-2022
Home for the Holidays Contest 2021
Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar
Gulf World Sweepstakes
Pro Football Challenge 2021
Grocery Giveaway 2021
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Regional News Partners
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Birthdays for December 17th
News 13 This Morning
Posted:
Dec 17, 2021 / 10:38 AM CST
/
Updated:
Dec 17, 2021 / 10:38 AM CST
Here are your birthdays for December 17th!
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Trageser's 3rd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Kehl's 3rd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Gallagher's Kindergarten Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mr. Quinn's 4th Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Dimarco's 4th Grade Class
Video
Daily Pledge: Mrs. Legleiter's First Grade class
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Don't Miss
TSA expects these 4 days to be busiest of the season
Pressure builds on Biden ahead of student loan cliff
Florida officer responds to SUV crash, finds pair of alligators hanging from rear view window
Wreaths Across America continues to honor veterans during holiday season
Video
Panhandle Weekend Weather Forecast
Video
Cyclists take to the streets for ‘Tour de Lights’
Video
New mural in downtown Panama City
Video