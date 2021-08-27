Birthdays for August 27th

Skip to content
mypanhandle.com
Panama City
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Florida News
National News
News 13 This Morning
Crime
Coronavirus Pandemic
Viral News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Entertainment News
Border Report Tour
BestReviews
Send us video or photos!
E-Mail Newsletters
Top Stories
Accident survivor is on mission to end drunk driving
Top Stories
More business owners oppose plan to add medians to Front Beach Road
Video
After ruling Bay District Superintendent talks mask mandates
Former correctional officer sentenced to 24 months in federal prison
Hurricane Ida Path and Impacts for the Panhandle
Watch Now
Livestream
Video Headquarters
13NOW Archives
Newsfeed Now
Cold Case Files
Weather
Interactive VIPIR Radar
Map Center
Beach and Boating Forecast
Tropic Topics
Weather Alerts
Hurricane HQ
Weather Pic of the Day
Top Stories
Hurricane Ida Path and Impacts for the Panhandle
Top Stories
Sandbags offered in Bay County, Lynn Haven
Top Stories
Hurricane Ida expected to be ‘extremely dangerous’ Category 4 storm when it approaches Gulf Coast
Live
Ida landfall map: See where and when the storm is projected to hit
Video
Hurricane Ida expected to have some impacts on The Panhandle
Video
Tropical Storm Ida forecast to strengthen before reaching northern Gulf Coast
Video
Sports
All Sports
Local Sports
Friday Night Fever
Pro Football Challenge
Scholar Athlete
Japan 2020
Top Stories
Kurt Busch moving Monster to Hamlin and MJ’s team in 2022
Top Stories
Police investigation of Trevor Bauer handed to prosecutors
Top Stories
AP source: Saints name Jameis Winston Week 1 starting QB
DeChambeau overpowers Caves Valley and narrowly misses a 59
Louisville suspends head coach Chris Mack for 6 games
Cardinals-Saints canceled as Ida threatens Louisiana
COVID-19
All Coronavirus News
Florida Coronavirus News
COVID-19 Vaccine Info
COVID19 Testing Interactive Map
Tracking COVID-19: By the Numbers
FL County by County Report
FL Antibody Testing Report
FL Department of Health
Correctional Facility Tests
Long Term Care Facility Report
Business Resources
Top Stories
After ruling Bay District Superintendent talks mask mandates
Top Stories
How long will it take to get your taste and smell back after COVID-19?
Video
Judge blocks Governor Desantis’ order banning mask mandate
Supreme Court allows evictions to resume during pandemic
Delta Air Lines will make unvaccinated employees pay $200 monthly charge
Features
Community Calendar
The Daily Pledge
Buddy Check
Dr. Oz Wellness Network
Veterans Voices
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Gulf Coast Jam Sweepstakes
Fan of the Day
Rock It Lanes Birthday Club
Win Coconut Creek Tickets
Submit Your Pledge
Contest Winners
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Meet the Sales Team
Careers at WMBB | Nexstar
Our Programming
TV Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna Reception
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Birthdays for August 27th
News 13 This Morning
Posted:
Aug 27, 2021 / 02:44 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2021 / 02:44 PM CDT
(Getty Images)
Here are your birthdays for August 27th!
The Daily Pledge
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Quinn's 4th Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Ms. Palmasani 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Schott's 1st Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Laberdesque's 5th Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Holloway 2nd Grade Class
Video
The Daily Pledge: Mrs. Harris 2nd Grade Class
Video
More The Daily Pledge
Don't Miss
Accident survivor is on mission to end drunk driving
More business owners oppose plan to add medians to Front Beach Road
Video
After ruling Bay District Superintendent talks mask mandates
Former correctional officer sentenced to 24 months in federal prison
Hurricane Ida Path and Impacts for the Panhandle
Sandbags offered in Bay County, Lynn Haven
Gulf Coast Jam announces more artists for 2022 festival