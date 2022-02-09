PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple artists including Billy Rader and Clyde Foley Cummins are set to perform Tuesday, Feb. 15 at a Winter Vistors Appreciation Show in Panama City Beach.

The concert begins at 2 p.m. at the Laketown Wharf Event Center (9902 S. Thomas Drive). Tickets are $20 and can be bought at the door or ahead of time by contacting Billy Rader at (850)-866-0450.

Rader is the former star of the Ocean Opry Show, while Clyde Foley Cummins is the grandson of Red Foley and a performer in Pigeon Forge.

For more information on the concert, watch the full interview on News 13 Midday.