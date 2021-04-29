Big Brothers Big Sisters presents “The Big Event” on May 1

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida will hold their biggest fundraiser of the year, “The Big Event,” on Saturday, May 1.

“The Big Event,” formally known as Corks N’ Canvases, will feature many of the same elements as Corks N’ Canvases including a live and silent auction, food and beverage tasting and live entertainment.

It will be taking place at The BARN at The Wicked Wheel in Panama City Beach from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The event benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida, which has been the area’s leader in one-to-one mentoring for 30 years, serving children ages 5 – 18.

Tickets are $60 per person and are available here.

