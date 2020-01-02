Big Brothers Big Sisters of NWFL in dire need of more mentors

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In honor of National Mentoring Month, News 13 is highlighting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. The agency is in dire need of volunteers to become mentors, especially after Hurricane Michael displaced several mentors.

The agency fosters a one-on-one mentor relationship between children ages 5-14. The organization works hard to match a child appropriately with a mentor who becomes their “Big Brother,” or Big Sister.”

In 2018, the organization serviced 97 children in Bay County.

Currently, there are nearly 50 children paired with a mentor and a little more than 40 children on the waiting list. Staff have worked hard in the last year to recruit and pair children with mentors.

Staff said mentors should be able to dedicate at least an hour of their time each week to their mentor. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can call 763-KIDS.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Lassmann's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lassmann's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Stockstill's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Stockstill's Third Grade Class"

Bay Haven Charter Academy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Haven Charter Academy"

Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Garmon's Fourth Grade Class"

Student Government Association

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Government Association"

Mrs. Robert's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Robert's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Harris' Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Long First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Long First Grade Class"

Fifth Graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fifth Graders"

Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms.Reed's Third Grade Class"

Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Fourth and Fifth Grade Class"

Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Register's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Calloway's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst's First Grade Class"

Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Third Grade Class"

Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Second Grade Class"

Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Ducker's First Grade Class"

Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Worcester Fifth Grade Class"

Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lemaster's Fourth Grade Art Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Ms. Lassmann's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lassmann's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Stockstill's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Stockstill's Third Grade Class"

BBBS Mentoring Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "BBBS Mentoring Month"

Holding on to New Year's fitness resolutions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holding on to New Year's fitness resolutions"

St. Andrews State Park hosts hikes for 'First Day Hike'

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Andrews State Park hosts hikes for 'First Day Hike'"

New Years Free Tows

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Years Free Tows"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.