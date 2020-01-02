Big Brothers Big Sisters of NWFL in dire need of more mentors

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In honor of National Mentoring Month, News 13 is highlighting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida. The agency is in dire need of volunteers to become mentors, especially after Hurricane Michael displaced several mentors.

The agency fosters a one-on-one mentor relationship between children ages 5-14. The organization works hard to match a child appropriately with a mentor who becomes their “Big Brother,” or Big Sister.”

In 2018, the organization serviced 97 children in Bay County.

Currently, there are nearly 50 children paired with a mentor and a little more than 40 children on the waiting list. Staff have worked hard in the last year to recruit and pair children with mentors.

Staff said mentors should be able to dedicate at least an hour of their time each week to their mentor. If you’re interested in volunteering, you can call 763-KIDS.