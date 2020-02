PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Big Brothers Big Sisters invites you to join them at Corks ‘N Canvases.

The event will be held at The Barn at Wicked Wheel on Saturday, February 29.

Tickets cost $60, and include a Big Brothers Big Sisters engraved wine or beer glass, complimentary beer & wine tastings, and live entertainment.

If you are interested in attending this event, you can check out the Corks ‘N Canvases Facebook page for more information.