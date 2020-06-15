Bicycle safety tips for summertime

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — Summertime means many Panhandle residents will start to enjoy their favorite outdoor activities once again.

However, outdoor hobbies like hiking, running and riding bicycles can be difficult, or potentially dangerous, without the correct equipment or safety information.

News 13 This Morning learned from Blountstown Fire Chief Ben Hall about bicycle safety tips and the rules to follow when riding.

Chief Hall said the most important safety tip to remember is to always wear a helmet that fits well and buckles underneath the chin for security.

Hall also said bike riders should have reflective or blinking lights accessible on their bike for nighttime and wear bright-colored clothing when possible, with pants that will not snag or get caught inside the bike’s chains.

Cyclists should also follow rules of the road like stopping at signs, yielding to traffic and riding along with the flow of traffic on roadways.

Watch the segment above from News 13 This Morning to learn more.