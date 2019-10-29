Bear Creek Feline Center talks mission on National Cat Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bear Creek Feline Center hosted News 13 This Morning for a look inside the organization’s mission on National Cat Day.

The center is home to more than 20 cats, all rescued from different situations and places, including spots outside of the Panhandle.

Bear Creek Feline Center rescues species like the African Serval, Siberian Lynx and North American Bobcat.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more about how to visit Bear Creek Feline Center, as well as learn more information on the center’s work with cats.

Visit Bear Creek Feline Center on its website or Facebook page for more details.

