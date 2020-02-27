Beach Safety team talks rescue response, training

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Lifeguard and Surf Rescue programs like South Walton Fire District’s (SWFD) Beach Safety Division are preparing for the start of the tourist season on March 1.

Before the team increases its presence on local beaches, News 13 This Morning met with some of SWFD’s Beach Safety members to learn how they conduct various, life-saving rescues.

Beach-goers will see South Walton lifeguards using different flotation devices, jet skis, ATV’s, rescue boards and medical bags while responding to emergency situations.

Rescues will be conducted by one to multiple lifeguards at a time, and the guards stressed to News 13, life-threatening situations can occur in all types of Gulf water conditions.

For Walton County residents interested in receiving text alerts regarding beach flags and conditions, text “FLAG” to 31279.

SWFD Beach Safety also is accepting lifeguard applicants for the coming season. For those interested, use this link for an application. Email completed forms to info@swfd.org.

Watch the segment above to see lifeguards explain and conduct a mock-rescue with the jet ski.