Beach Safety emphasizing education, awareness ahead of March

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tourists and residents will take to the Panhandle beaches more and more as warmer weather approaches, specifically with the Spring Break season, but local departments are working to educate the public ahead of that time.

News 13 This Morning spoke with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue Beach Safety Director Wil Spivey about ways everyone can stay informed on Gulf conditions and other safety tips.

Spivey said local departments are focusing on educating the public on the flag system and what the flags mean, as well as training lifeguards to be prepared for rescue situations.

The start of March also means beachgoers are not allowed to drink alcohol on the beach for the duration of the month. This tourist season will be the first the new double red flag rules are in place as well.

Visit Panama City Beach, and other resources, work to keep the public updated on the flag system. For text alerts on Gulf conditions and what flags are flying, click here.

The Beach Safety program is looking for lifeguards, for anyone interested, visit the city’s online job postings.