Beach Home for the Holidays to welcome community for free

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Panama City Beach will host its 5th Annual Beach Home for the Holidays event November 29 and 30. The event is free for all to attend.

Aaron Bessant Park will hold the event and welcome guests, starting at 3:30 p.m. each day.

Beach Home for the Holidays will offer s’mores, the showing of a Christmas movie, fireworks show, and free concerts with Scotty McCreery and Panama City POPS Orchestra.

Visit Panama City Beach’s website has a full list of events and schedule for Beach Home for the Holidays.

Watch the segment to learn more about the lighting of the 36-foot Christmas tree.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class"

Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Richardson's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Thompson's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Faircloth Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Faircloth Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Mincey's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Mincey's Third Grade Class"

Ms. Chance's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Chance's Second Grade Class"

Mrs. Gray's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Gray's Third Grade Class"

Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Massinger's Second Grade Class"

Ms. Higgins First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Higgins First Grade Class"

Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class"

Ms. Peters' first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Peters' first-grade class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class"

Ms. Buckley First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Buckley First Grade Class"

Ms. Touchton's Second-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Touchton's Second-grade class"

Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class"

Ms. Rodgers' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rodgers' Third Grade Class"

Ms. Lee's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lee's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

Bikers for Kids Motorcycle Parade to benefit Bay County Guardian Ad Litem

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bikers for Kids Motorcycle Parade to benefit Bay County Guardian Ad Litem"

PCFD firefighter holds toy drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "PCFD firefighter holds toy drive"

Harrison Ave. street piano brings music downtown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harrison Ave. street piano brings music downtown"

Haney Techinical Center hosting Open House

Thumbnail for the video titled "Haney Techinical Center hosting Open House"

Aaron Bessant park to host Beach Home for the Holidays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Aaron Bessant park to host Beach Home for the Holidays"

Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Cornelius First Grade Class"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.