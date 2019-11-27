Beach Home for the Holidays to welcome community for free

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Visit Panama City Beach will host its 5th Annual Beach Home for the Holidays event November 29 and 30. The event is free for all to attend.

Aaron Bessant Park will hold the event and welcome guests, starting at 3:30 p.m. each day.

Beach Home for the Holidays will offer s’mores, the showing of a Christmas movie, fireworks show, and free concerts with Scotty McCreery and Panama City POPS Orchestra.

Visit Panama City Beach’s website has a full list of events and schedule for Beach Home for the Holidays.

Watch the segment to learn more about the lighting of the 36-foot Christmas tree.