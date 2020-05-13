Beach-goers urged to be aware of nesting birds returning to Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Beaches shut down for about one month in the Florida Panhandle due to COVID-19, and residents had a wide range of opinions about them reopening. However, the impacts of these decisions on local wildlife is still to be determined.

Specifically, protected species of nesting birds had a fairly uninterrupted start to their nesting season in Panama City Beach, which Audubon Florida says typically runs from February to August for birds like least terns and black simmers.

Bonnie Samuelsen, Project Manager for the Coastal Bird Stewardship Program, said these birds have returned to the area to nest and several spots already are marked off to protect the birds at this time.

Samuelsen wants beach-goers to know organizations like Audubon Florida are urging the community to respect those spaces.

“Their survival technique is camouflage,” Samuelsen said. “People go in after their ball, or their Frisbee, or on windy days, the umbrella goes blowing in, and people walk in there thinking there’s nothing there, and there’s actually eggs and young chicks on the beach.”

Audubon Florida asks people to share the shore, give those marked areas a wide berth and take dogs to designated dog beaches in order to protect the birds and keep them from leaving their nests.

Samuelsen also said the birds may not be used to the quick onslaught of people on the beaches after they reopened toward the end of April, but how that affected nesting season is unknown.

The Coastal Bird Stewardship Program and Florida Audubon work to educate the public as the birds travel back to the Panhandle during the summer months, but the volunteer efforts have stopped temporarily due to COVID-19.

“What we do on the beaches is set up spotting scopes, hand out brochures, show pictures of the birds and educate people on what they’re seeing at these nesting areas,” Samuelsen said. “So, because we want volunteers to stay safe, and the community to stay safe, that is on hold.”

Anyone interested in volunteering when the program resumes can use the links below for more information and to get involved: