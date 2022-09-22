PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–One area non-profit is seeking to help locals who have fallen on hard times, and they are doing it in a fun and creative way.

Beach Care Services has been in the Panama City Beach community for over 20 years. The nonprofit provides emergency assistance with rent payments, utilities, transportation, prescriptions, food, clothing, employment information and a variety of other requests to those living and working in the Panama City Beach area.

“We help as many as 700 locals a year. Our main goal is to provide a hand-up, not a hand-out,” said Beach Care Services Vice President,” Lindsey Pickenpaugh.

Known for their infamous Duck Race Fundraiser, the non-profit is hosting the first-ever Goofy Golf Tournament fundraiser.

“We host our traditional golf tournament in November, and this was another opportunity to raise funds and also appeal to those who are not big golfers,” said Beach Care Services Board Member, Melissa Traxler.

The event will take place on Sunday, Sept. 25th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Spots are limited, and it’s $75 for a two-person team.

If you’re not interested in partaking in the tournament, there are other ways to help the cause!

There will also be a dunk booth in which people can try to dunk Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon and Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez. Food trucks will be present, in addition to a Mimosa and Bloody Mary Bar. All proceeds benefit Beach Care Services.

To register on a team, email melissa@pwillys.com. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. The event is cash-only.