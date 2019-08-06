Beach Care Services to host 13th Annual Duck Races

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — News 13 This Morning visited Laketown Wharf ahead of the annual duck races, a charity event held by Beach Care Services.

The races will be held Tuesday, August 6, at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature 22 teams racing on giant, inflatable ducks, as just one part of the evening meant to raise money for charity.

Other opportunities to donate money will consist of raffles, a silent auction and a new addition to this year’s races: attendees can place money in a jar to vote for their favorite team racing on the ducks.

Tickets at the door will cost $15. The News 13 This Morning team will be competing in the Duck Races.