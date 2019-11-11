BCSO to host 13th Annual Rodeo

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s Office will host the 13th Annual Rodeo November 15 and 16, benefiting the office’s Mounted Search and Rescue.

Rodeo gates open at 5 p.m., and the rodeo itself begins each day at 7 p.m. at the Youngstown/Fountain Ballpark. It features bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling and more.

Tickets are $10 per person, those ages four years and younger will get in free. Veterans who provide a military I.D. will receive a ticket for half price.

Sgt. Jim Jenkins from the sheriff’s office visited News 13 Midday to give more information.