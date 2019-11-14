BCSO Rodeo rides into new location

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The 13th Annual Bay County Sheriff’s Office Rodeo rides into the Fountain/Youngstown Ballpark November 15 and 16 at 7 p.m.

The rodeo will feature bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, bull riding and barrel racing among other events.

Tickets cost $10 per person, and those 4 years and younger get in free. Veterans can receive half price admission with proof of I.D.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more from Sgt. Jim Jenkins on what the ticket proceeds benefit.

Find the rodeo at 12421 W State Road 20. Contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700 with questions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Daily Pledge

Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class"

Ms. Peters' first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Peters' first-grade class"

Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mrs. Sehlhorst first-grade class"

Ms. Buckley First Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Buckley First Grade Class"

Ms. Touchton's Second-grade class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Touchton's Second-grade class"

Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. McQuagge Third-grade Class"

Ms. Rodgers' Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Rodgers' Third Grade Class"

Ms. Lee's Kindergarten Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Lee's Kindergarten Class"

Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Byrd's Third Grade Class"
More The Daily Pledge

Latest Local News Video

BCSO Rodeo rides into new location

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO Rodeo rides into new location"

NHC-Panama City to recognize National Home Care Month

Thumbnail for the video titled "NHC-Panama City to recognize National Home Care Month"

Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ms. Watkins Third Grade Class"

Red Tie Ball Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Red Tie Ball Interview"

Local farmers attend The 850 Hemp Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local farmers attend The 850 Hemp Summit"

Washington County offers property buy-out program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Washington County offers property buy-out program"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.