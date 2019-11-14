BCSO Rodeo rides into new location

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WMBB) — The 13th Annual Bay County Sheriff’s Office Rodeo rides into the Fountain/Youngstown Ballpark November 15 and 16 at 7 p.m.

The rodeo will feature bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling, bull riding and barrel racing among other events.

Tickets cost $10 per person, and those 4 years and younger get in free. Veterans can receive half price admission with proof of I.D.

Watch the segment from News 13 This Morning to learn more from Sgt. Jim Jenkins on what the ticket proceeds benefit.

Find the rodeo at 12421 W State Road 20. Contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office at 747-4700 with questions.