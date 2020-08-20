Click Here for COVID19 Testing

BCSO discusses back-to-school roadway safety

News 13 This Morning

by:

Posted: / Updated:
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools students begin classes August 20, which means added drivers, children and school buses on Bay County roadways.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office joined News 13 This Morning before school began for the latest on driving safety and school zone information.

BCSO Lt. Chris Coram said drivers should remember a zero tolerance policy is in place for any cellphone use in a school zone, and drivers ticketed for speeding in school zones will pay double fines.

Coram also covered when drivers are required by law to stop for a school bus picking up children and when specific situations will allow for drivers traveling in the opposite direction to continue moving.

According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will increase their presence around schools to enforce school zone safety and provide assistance as the academic year begins.

August 18th

